Netherlands name Euros squad: Beerensteyn in, Van de Sande out

The Netherlands have announced their full 23-player squad for this summer's Women's Euros in Switzerland.

Manager Andries Jonker has left winger Shanice van de Sanden and left-back Merel van Dongen out of the final squad, along with Jill Baijings and fourth-choice goalkeeper Regina van Eijk.

Van de Sanden was a pivotal part of the triumphant Dutch team that won the European Championships in 2017. The 32-year-old Pachuca winger rejoined Oranje for the first time since February 2024, but will not get the chance to get to 100 Netherlands caps in Switzerland.

63-time international Merel van Dongen, left-back for Mexican side Monterrey, was part of the Netherlands squad that finished runners-up at the 2019 World Cup. The experienced defender makes room for Chelsea's Veerle Buurman, who won the Women's Eredivisie Talent of the Year award after spending last season on loan at PSV.

Beerensteyn

Lineth Beerensteyn, who's dealing with a nagging undisclosed injury, has made the final squad. Last season's top scorer of the Women's Bundesliga has said her injury should not worry Dutch fans. "I am still working on my rehabilitation, and things are going in the right direction," she told Algemeen Dagblad.

This year's Euros will be the Netherlands' first major tournament since the 2009 European Championships without Lieke Martens in the squad. Martens retired from the Dutch national team in May 2024 after 160 caps and appearing in three European Championships and three World Cups.

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group D with Wales, England, and France. The 2025 Women's Euros will take place between July 2-27.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal), Lize Kop (Tottenham Hotspur), Danielle de Jong (FC Twente)

Defenders: Veerle Brugman (Chelsea), Esmee Brugts (FC Barcelona), Kerstin Casparij (VfL Wolfsburg), Caitlin Dijkstra (VfL Wolfsburg), Dominique Janssen (Manchester United), Sherida Spitse (Ajax), Lynn Wilms (VfL Wolfsburg), Ilse van der Zanden (FC Utrecht)

Midfielders: Danielle van de Donk (London City Lionesses), Damaris Egurrola (OL Lyonnes), Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain), Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea), Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Jill Roord (FC Twente)

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (VfL Wolfsburg), Chasity Grant (Aston Villa), Renate Jansen (PSV), Romee Leuchter (Paris Saint-Germain), Katja Snoeijs (Everton)

Follow the Women's Euros on Flashscore.