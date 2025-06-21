Genoa’s Vasquez weighs Europe amid Inter and Juve interest

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Genoa defender Johan Vasquez, under contract until 2027, is considering his European future amid reported interest from Inter and Juventus.

The Mexican center-back has established himself as one of Serie A’s most reliable defenders, attracting interest from Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Vásquez is determined to make the right move for his career.

“It’s been a dream for a while,” Vaquez told ESPN. 

“The Inter coach even said just playing for Genoa is already a great achievement. I don't want to rush things - we're a year away from the World Cup.

“ I'm 26, and I wouldn’t want to make a mistake. I'm calm because of the season I had. I'm at a great club, and whatever happens, happens. The rumors excite me, but the transfer window is long, and we’ll see.”

