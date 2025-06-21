Arsenal hit roadblock in Rodrygo chase after Nico blow

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Rodrygo after missing out on Nico Williams, but may struggle to meet the Brazilian’s wage demands.

The Brazil international is expected to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer following a disappointing 2024–25 season, during which his playing time was limited by intense competition in the club’s attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Diario AS, Arsenal were once keen on signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club, but with Barcelona now leading the race, they have reportedly renewed their interest in Rodrygo.

Mikel Arteta is also keeping tabs on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Real Madrid are expected to demand around €75 million (£64m/$86m) for Rodrygo, a fee Arsenal are willing to pay.

However, the Brazilian’s hefty €12 million-per-season salary could be a major stumbling block, with the North London club reluctant to meet those wage demands.