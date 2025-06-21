Pogba trains with NFL star Tyreek Hill in Real Madrid kit

Paul Pogba was unexpectedly seen wearing a Real Madrid shirt while training alongside NFL star Tyreek Hill in the United States.

The Frenchman was seen wearing Los Blancos jersey while training with the Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pogba was a Juventus player when he received a four-year doping ban in September 2023, which was later reduced to 18 months and completed in March.

Since then, the 32-year-old has been training hard to regain peak fitness as he prepares for a football comeback next season.

A move to Monaco appears possible, with the Ligue 1 club maintaining contact over a potential transfer.