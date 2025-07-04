Denmark keen to restore pride in EURO clash against Sweden

Denmark will look to restore wounded pride as they take on Nordic neighbours Sweden in Geneva. The sides' most recent encounter – in the Women's Nations League in June – ended in a 6-1 win for Peter Gerhardsson's side,

Both sides met on Matchday 1 in both the 2005 and 2013 Women's Euros, and both games ended 1-1 but after their heavy 6-1 defeat at the start of June, the Danes will be looking for revenge in Friday’s fixture.

Bruun got the assist for Denmark's goal that evening, but it was about the only thing that went right for the Danes as they conceded three goals in the opening 11 minutes to their Scandinavian rivals en route to a heavy defeat.

"It was a tough, tough game. We were so disappointed, it hurts. We kind of took a step back, looked at some basic stuff, and now we're building from that one step back to two steps forward," a confident Bruun, her nails painted in Denmark's colours, told Reuters in an interview at the Danish team hotel on Wednesday.

Denmark will make their eighth successive appearance at the Euros, with the three-time semi-finalists hoping to avoid a repeat of their disappointing tournament in 2022.

The Danes' preparations for the tournament were hampered, when coach Andrée Jeglertz announced before the Sweden match that he did not want to extend the ontract with the Danish FA as he wanted to return to club football in order to coach on a day-to-day basis. Jeglertz has since been confirmed as the new coach at Manchester City.

Plenty of the players know each other very well ahead of the tie; Denmark's Signe Bruun and Sweden's Filippa Angeldahl are club-mates at Real Madrid, while Denmark captain Pernille Harder is likely to square up to her partner and fellow Bayern player Magdalena Eriksson – Sweden's captain.

Sweden, who have won the last three meetings between the two nations, enjoy a strong tournament history, having lifted the trophy in 1984 and reaching the semi-finals in 2022, where they were beaten 4-0 by England who went on to win the title.

Peter Gerhardsson's side warmed up for the Euros with a 2-0 win in a friendly againt Norway. Sweden are now undefeated in 12 internationals since they lost 2-1 to France in July 2024 (W8, D4).

This match could determine who qualifies alongside Germany for the knockout stage as both nations are expected to beat tournament debutants Poland, while Germany is expected to win Group D.

Sweden are likely to be without Fridolina Rolfo for the group stage, after she picked up an injury in the clash with Denmark last month. Sweden can, however, take comfort from the fact that Stina Blackstenius, who scored the Champions League winner for Arsenal against Barcelona in May, is back in action.

Predicted Denmark starting line-up (3-4-3): Ostegaard; Obaze, Ballisager, Veje; Thomsen, Hasbo, Snerle, Holmgaard; Kramer, Harder, Bruun

Predicted Sweden starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Falk; Holmberg, Bjorn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Janogy; Blackstenius