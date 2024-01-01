Watkins: I predicted England winner to Palmer

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins told Cole Palmer they would combine to score for England against Netherlands.

The duo came off the bench and combined to give the Three Lions a Euro 2024 final spot.

Watkins scored in the 90th minute to ensure England emerged with a 2-1 win over Netherlands in the semi-final, with Palmer getting the assist.

“Unbelievable,” he told ITV after the final whistle.

“I’ve been waiting for that moment for weeks. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get where I am today, grateful that I got the opportunity and I grabbed it with both hands. I’m delighted.”

Watkins then revealed: ”I swear on my life, I swear on my kids’ life, I said to Cole Palmer: 'We’re coming on and you’re going to set me up today'. And that’s why I was so happy.

"I knew as soon as he got the ball he was going to play me and then you’ve got to be greedy: touch and finish. And when I seen it go in the bottom corner… oh my life. Best feeling ever.”