France qualify for knockout stage after brushing aside Poland

France qualified for the knockout stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship for the sixth time after beating Poland 4-1, stretching their unbeaten record over their opponents to nine games.

France started strongly as Kacper Trelowski was forced into a save inside just three minutes as Loum Tchaouna cut inside before unleashing towards the far corner, but the Polish goalkeeper was equal to it.

However, Les Bleuets’ early pressure eventually paid off as they raced into a two-goal lead, with Trelowski spilling Djaoui Cisse’s dipping strike, allowing Nathan Zeze to take advantage by heading the rebound in off the underside of the crossbar.

Just seconds later, Cisse then scored himself with a rocket from distance that flew into the top corner after nicking the post.

Cisse netted his brace before the half-hour mark with a left-footed strike from range, beating Trelowski despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Poland tried to respond before half-time through Kajetan Szmyt, who turned well but did not overly trouble Obed Nkambadio before Kacper Kozlowski dragged just wide after cutting inside.

After the restart, Poland continued to push and had the ball in the net through Mariusz Fornalczyk, who tapped home at the back post, but the would-be goal was disallowed for offside.

They did score a legitimate goal after the hour mark, though, as Ariel Mosor headed home Jakub Kaluzinski’s corner.

And a swift passing move almost saw them net a second in quick succession, with Fornalczyk again at the far post, but this time, he saw his shot well-saved.

Rattled by the Polish onslaught, France aimed to put the game truly to bed in the latter stages, with substitutes Noah Edjouma and Matthis Abline missing golden chances as the former somehow placed wide at the back post before the latter struck the crossbar.

Abline made up for it, though, heading home from a corner to ensure victory.

Nonetheless, Les Bleuets qualify for the knockouts in second place in Group C after winning their fifth match in six across all competitions, while Poland crash out having failed to gain a single point.

