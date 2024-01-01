Spain coach De la Fuente delighted with his record-breaking players

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was delighted with victory over Albania.

Ferran Torres' winner sees Spain reach the Euros round of 16 with a 100 per cent record.

De la Fuente later said: “Excitement is free and we are top, but we have our feet on the ground. You have to generate a positive feeling and desire to achieve something important. What we are doing has a lot of merit. Winning and keeping clean sheets has never happened in the history of Euros or World Cups.

“We are very happy that they recognise the talent we have, but it is worthless. The best will be in the round of 16, but being a favourite does not give it more value. We already know what Spain is like and one day you are at the top and the next you are worthless. Recognition to the players because they are generating excitement.

“Of course we have room for improvement because we are not satisfied. Of course everything can be improved. I am the first to say so.”