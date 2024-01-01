Slovakia manager blames time wasting on England loss

The Slovakia boss was not happy with the England squad after his side was knocked out of the Euros.

Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona hit out at the time wasting of England players at Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Three Lions narrowly progressed to the quarter final stage, beating Calzona’s team 2-1 after extra time.

Ivan Schranz had put Slovakia ahead, but Jude Bellingham equalized for England in the 95th minute."In extra-time it was one-way traffic, we pinned them back and they relied on time-wasting and obstructionism," Calzona said, after a Harry Kane winner knocked his team out of the competition.

"I was angry because one extra minute of stoppages with the amount of time-wasting especially from their goalkeeper (Pickford) was not enough.

"I did not like the performance of the referees at all, but we certainly didn’t lose because of that.

“We lost because of a couple of distractions, but clearly I am very proud of my team as we played positive football, put in a great performance and I think the people of Slovakia will be proud of that."