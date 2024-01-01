Southgate confident England players primed for Holland showdown

England coach Gareth Southgate has no doubts about his players' focus ahead of tonight's Euros semifinal against Holland.

England have stumbled into the final four, but Southgate insists his players are ready for the Oranje.

"All of the games of the latter stages are quick turnarounds, and we've learned from going the distance in two tournaments already (that) the physical demands are really high," Southgate said. "We have a better understanding of that than when we were in Russia (at the 2018 World Cup). We didn't fully appreciate how much of a demand that was.

"It's been factored into all our operations for the last few years. For not just managing the day to day, but the weeks we've been away, managing staff energy, managing players' energy. We cover all of those things.

"It's a strange thing where in the biggest games you get less time to prepare and less time to recover.

"You would assume in the biggest matches you get the best preparation, but we haven't really been able to get on the training pitch, you're just walking through things or covering things in meetings, so there is a different physical aspect now, but all of the players are going into this game in good condition, have recovered well."

He continued: "We've kept a consistent team and I think the team have thrived through that support, the confidence that's given them.

"I understand people will question when you don't change, but sometimes you feel you are still posing a threat, controlling a game, and I've seen a lot of other big managers hold their nerve and wait a really long time.

"I don't think you can premeditate things. I certainly know the sort of changes we would make to accelerate the game and you just have to try to have a feel of the flow of the game when it's happening."