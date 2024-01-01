Ex-England captain Shearer: I've said such bull*** too

Tribal Football
Former England captain Alan Shearer has responded to Harry Kane's blast for pundits going into their Euros round of 16 tie with Slovakia.

Shearer wrote for the Athletic: "On the podcast we do together, Gary (Lineker) described England as 's***' against Denmark, which prompted a few headlines, although it was nothing that won’t have been said — in much fruitier language — in pubs up and down the country. 

"When Harry was then asked about it in a press conference, he suggested former players have a 'responsibility' to 'remember what it is like to wear the shirt', but I don’t go along with that. Then again, I also wasn’t his audience.

 

"Do you know something? Reverse our positions and I’d have probably said the same as Harry. As England captain, I most certainly did feel a responsibility and it was to protect my team as much as I could. 

"I came out with some bulls*** in my time, not that it was untrue, but it was the party line, designed to foster togetherness, to set the tone. I was talking to my team. 

"So it was, 'We’ll get better, we stick together, blah, blah blah'. It’s part of who you are and what you’re representing."

