Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

Shaqiri sends fans message after retiring from international football

Shaqiri sends fans message after retiring from international football
Xherdan Shaqiri sends fans a message after retiring from international football
Xherdan Shaqiri sends fans a message after retiring from international footballTribalfootball
Switzerland hero Xherdan Shaqiri has retired from international football this week.

The attacking midfielder, formerly of Liverpool, was at Euro 2024 with his nation, who lost in the quarterfinals to England on penalties.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shaqiri, who did score one stunning goal in the tournament, has called time on his career as he focuses on the remainder of his club career in MLS.

On social media, he wrote: "Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. 

“It's time to say goodbye to the national team. Great memories remain and I say to you all: THANK YOU."

Mentions
EuroShaqiri XherdanPremier LeagueFootball TransfersChicago Fire
Related Articles
Ten Hag full of praise for Man Utd target Simons: Not like a Dutchman
Man City's Rodri ducks Real Madrid rumours: It's about Euros final
FA chiefs plan new contract talks with Southgate