Rodri praises young England star after Euros final

Spain and Manchester City star Rodri singled out an England youngster for praise this weekend.

The classy midfielder saw his team win 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final against England on Sunday.

After a dramatic win that saw them lift their fourth Euros title, Rodri paid tribute to ex-City teammate Cole Palmer.

"We knew they didn’t need to do a great game to draw, to score goals," Rodri told ITV.

"I know this guy (Palmer). Huge talent he is going to be, a top player in the next years.

"He put it in the corner (Palmer’s goal). In that moment we suffer a little bit. But this tournament, we showed something different that was key and we overcame this situation, so it was great."