Euro 2024: Rodri named best player, Yamal wins best young player award

Spain is the great winner of Euro 2024. The team coached by Luis De la Fuente overcame all obstacles to win the final against England (2-1), with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Watch the match highlights

As well as winning their fourth European title, Spain picked up the two most important individual awards: best player and best young player in the tournament.

Manchester City midfielderRodri picked up the award for best player at Euro-2024, having started six of La Roja's games on their way to gold, contributing a goal.

 

 

The surprising teenager Lamine Yamal, who broke numerous records in the competition, took home the award for the best young player of the event held on German soil.

The young Barcelona winger played in all seven of Spain's games (six as a starter), scoring one goal and adding four assists, one of which came in the final.

 

