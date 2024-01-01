Man City want to make Rodri their highest-paid player as Madrid circle the midfielder

Manchester City hope to make Rodri their highest-paid player to ward off Real Madrid but will have to ask Kevin De Bruyne to adjust his contract.

The 28-year-old also played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 victory and was named the best player of the tournament which has attracted Madrid this summer.

Rodri is vital to City and manager Pep Guardiola is likely to do anything to get him to stay this season even if it means lowering the wage of another star at the club.

This comes from The Sun who believe De Bruyne is reportedly the man who is set to “restructure his pay packet” but would be compensated by “lucrative bonuses in a new long-term contract”. on a lower salary.

The Belgian’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia as well as the MLS as he looks to end his career with a big money move.

Real Madrid stars within Spain's squad have attempted to sweet talk him into a move including the likes of Dani Carvajal.

“I tell (Rodri) every day to come to Madrid. Leave Manchester, there is no sun there, and come to Madrid, we need you. And what's more, you're from Madrid.”

“He says he has a contract, that there aren't release clauses (in England) ... He gives me the runaround basically, but he would be the perfect signing, no doubt. He is Spanish, from Madrid ... He would fit in perfectly.”

If City want Rodri to stay this summer then a new contract would have to be put on the table, otherwise Madrid could be announcing Rodri as a new signing in the coming weeks.