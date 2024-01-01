Tribal Football
Man City defender Akanji: I want England!
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hopes England defeat Slovakia tonight.

England meet Slovakia for a place in the Euros quarterfinals against Akanji's Switzerland.

And he said, "I hope we play England.

"I have a lot of friends there and they talk us a little bit small sometimes - not all of them but some of them - but I hope we're going to play against them and I hope we're going to win."

Akanji added, "We've spoken in the group chat but not face to face. I might get a call if they win," said Akanji. "It might look easier on this side but if England win and Netherlands win the teams we'd play are still Italy, England and Netherlands. It's not as easy as it looks but we'll see what happens."

