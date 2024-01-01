Tribal Football
Man City defender Akanji: I feel like I let down all of Switzerland
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji was emotional after Switzerland's Euros quarterfinal defeat to England.

Akanji failed in the penalty shootout as the match ended 1-1 after extra-time.

The Swiss said later:  “I feel like I let the team down, I feel like I let my whole country down. I try to take responsibility. I had the feeling that I was going to score, but yes I shot the wrong way and I was not precise enough.

“I wish them (England) good luck for the tournament. Above all, I wish them not to get hurt. It is the most important. We'll see how far they go."

 

