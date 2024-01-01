Aston Villa defender Konsa: Families caught up in England fans' backlash

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has revealed his brother and others were caught up in a fracas at Euro 2024.

The centre half referenced incidents between angry England fans after their draw with Slovenia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many Three Lions supporters were furious with the team for their poor display, despite topping their group and going through to the round of 16.

Asked about head coach Gareth Southgate being targeted, Villa defender Konsa replied: "We haven't spoken about it.

"We were aware of it because I think some of our family members got hit with a few drinks. We were aware but we haven't spoken about it as players.

"We check on them. There's kids in the stands with family so we always have to check on them, reassure them and ask if they're all right.

"We know that in football stuff like that happen. We try not to think about it too much so we move on.

"My brother was hit, a few others. But we haven't spoken about it too much and there's not much we can do about it.

"I spoke to him after, I asked him and how he was and he said he was fine. It was to the right (of the stadium), it wasn't directly behind the goal, but it was coming from all angles."