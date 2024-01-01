Tribal Football
Kane urges England fans to keep faith: We always play our best in the knockouts

England captain Harry Kane has urged fans to keep the faith after last night's 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

England are into the round of 16, but they do so struggling for form.

"If you look at recent tournaments, we have played our best football in the knockout phase. At the EC most recently against Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, so there is definitely more to come," said Bayern Munich striker Kane.

"The aim is always to advance from the group without any results. We can improve, we know that, but you have to enjoy these moments when you top the group.

"It will be difficult now, regardless of who we meet. When you look around the other groups, there have been some tough games and there are no easy games in this tournament."

