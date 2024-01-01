England captain Kane slams Lineker and Shearer: You have a responsibility

England captain Harry Kane has hit out at the country's pundits.

The Bayern Munich striker has taken issue with criticism from former England players Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

“I would never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player who has worn the shirt and knows what it is like to play for England," Kane said.

"But what ex-players now have got to realise is it is very hard not to listen to it now, especially for some players who are not used to it or some players who are new to the environment.

"I know they have got to be honest and give their opinion, but also they have a responsibility of being an ex-England player that a lot of players look up to and people do listen to them and people do care what they say," said Kane.

"The bottom line is we haven't won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is. So it is not digging anyone out, it is just the reality that they do know it is tough to play in these major tournaments and tough to play for England."

Kane added: "Being as helpful as they can and building the lads up with confidence would be a much better way of going about it".