Jude Bellingham's England teammates disliked his Euros advertising campaign

England star Jude Bellingham's pre-Euro 2024 adidas campaign did not go down well with his teammates.

The attacking midfielder was seen as the “next big thing” as part of the marketing for the tournament.

Bellingham, who won the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid, saw his team lose the final 2-1 to Spain.

While fans enjoyed the promo, according to The Athletic, some players and staff within the England camp felt Bellingham's portrayal was over the top.

They did not appear amused by the fact that he was being shown as a savior in the ad.

Bellingham’s lack of willingness to front up to the media during the tournament also raisedd eyebrows.