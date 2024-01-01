John Terry furious over BBC’s disrespectful penalty caption for Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Chelsea star was distraught after the BBC “trolled” Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 39 had the chance on Monday night to once again help his national side through to the next round of an international tournament.

His penalty during extra time would've broken the deadlock but instead was saved which left fans stunned and Ronaldo in tears.

The BBC showed no sympathy for the Portugal legend and in the highlight clip they used the caption “Misstiano Penaldo.”

John Terry, who missed a famous penalty in the 2008 Champions League final was furious on social media:

“BBC this is a disgrace!”

The former Chelsea player clearly did not appreciate the humour in the caption and stood up for Ronaldo despite being rivals in the past.

Many others took to social media to express their angry and resentment to the BBC after what was a harsh comment to make about a legend of the game.