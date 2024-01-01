Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

John Terry furious over BBC’s disrespectful penalty caption for Cristiano Ronaldo

John Terry furious over BBC’s disrespectful penalty caption for Cristiano Ronaldo
John Terry furious over BBC’s disrespectful penalty caption for Cristiano Ronaldo
John Terry furious over BBC’s disrespectful penalty caption for Cristiano Ronaldo Action Sports
The former Chelsea star was distraught after the BBC “trolled” Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, now 39 had the chance on Monday night to once again help his national side through to the next round of an international tournament. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

His penalty during extra time would've broken the deadlock but instead was saved which left fans stunned and Ronaldo in tears. 

The BBC showed no sympathy for the Portugal legend and in the highlight clip they used the caption “Misstiano Penaldo.”  

John Terry, who missed a famous penalty in the 2008 Champions League final was furious on social media: 

“BBC this is a disgrace!” 

The former Chelsea player clearly did not appreciate the humour in the caption and stood up for Ronaldo despite being rivals in the past.

Many others took to social media to express their angry and resentment to the BBC after what was a harsh comment to make about a legend of the game. 

Mentions
Ronaldo CristianoTerry JohnChelseaSporting LisbonEuroPremier League
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea sell to fund Osimhen deal; Man City identify De Bruyne successor; Why Conte agreed to Napoli
Man Utd captain Fernandes full of praise for Prem target Gyokeres