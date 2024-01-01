Italy coach Spalletti left frustrated after opening Euros win

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was left frustrated after their Euros win against Albania.

Italy won 2-1 after going behind inside the first minute.

Spalletti said: “We saw many good things, but they need to actually take us somewhere, otherwise they are pointless.

“There was the possibility to hurt them several times and we didn’t go for it. We prepared the move well, then passed it backwards. We changed our minds too quickly.”

He added: “A national team must be able to do without anyone, because there are 26 strong players. I don’t like this idea that the team depends on an individual.

“In the second half, Albania tried to do something more and we should’ve made the most of those spaces opening up, but instead we got sucked backwards.”