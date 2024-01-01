Juventus attacker Chiesa: Italy must improve

Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa admits Italy need to improve after their Euros win against Albania.

Italy were behind after 23 seconds before eventually winning 2-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I had some flashbacks of the EURO 2020 Final, but we did the same thing against England and Albania, which was dominating the game,” Chiesa told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think that early goal also shook us up, as we immediately went on the attack and in my view deserved to score a few more goals, as we ran a bit of a risk at the end, at this level anything can happen. That is where we need to improve, killing off games that we are dominating.”

Chiesa added: “We had to kill it off earlier, as anything can happen in Europe. We could’ve had more vertical passes, but the coach wants to keep control of the game. This is a good start really, as people tended to act like we were the underdogs, but we had a great performance and are now up against a wonderful team like Spain.”