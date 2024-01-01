Guler stunner sees Turkey defeat Georgia in Euros thriller

Mert Muldur and Arda Guler both netted Goal of the Tournament contenders as Turkey opened up their EURO 2024 campaign with a gutsy 3-1 victory over newbies Georgia.

Georgia's big day was nearly over before it began, as torrential rain had drenched the Signal Iduna Park and created a spectacular waterfall from the roof.

Advertisement Advertisement

Once conditions had stabilised, the home of Borussia Dortmund erupted midway through the first half when Muldur opened the scoring with a sensational finish. Connecting first time with a headed clearance, he sent a volley flying into the top corner of the Georgia net, leaving goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili no chance of making a save.

Shellshocked by the opener, Georgia’s maiden European Championship encounter looked to have gone from bad to worse when Kenan Yıldız netted a second at the back post, only for VAR to come to their rescue and chalk the goal off for a marginal offside.

Grateful for that reprieve, Georgia took full advantage to snatch an equaliser just five minutes later. Left unmarked inside the box, Georges Mikautadze squeezed his instinctive finish into the bottom corner, making history by becoming the first-ever Georgian scorer at a major tournament.

Georgia scored a stunning team goal StatsPerform, Profimedia

After the madness of the first half, it was no shock to see both sides struggle to match the same intensity in the second period. It didn’t stop either team’s attacking endeavours though, with Hakan Calhanoglu’s long-range free-kick forcing a stinging save from goalkeeper Mamardashvili.

Georgia’s own talisman, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, threatened to break the impasse at the other end, but his outstretched effort drifted wide of the target completely.

That missed chance would end up punishing the tournament debutants, with Guler curling a wonder strike into the top corner to send the Turkish support inside Signal Iduna Park into raptures. A statement entrance from the 19-year-old, who has now scored seven goals from his last seven starts for club and country.

Georgia huffed and puffed in their search for an equaliser, with Mikautadze firing wide before a late free-kick came off the post and Samet Akaydin made a goal-saving block.

Those interventions proved priceless, as from the resulting corner Turkey substitute Kerem Akturkoglu raced clear on the counter before slotting into an empty net to seal victory in an instant Euros classic.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Arda Guler (Turkey)

See all the match stats here.