Slovenia defender Brekalo in awe of Eriksen after emotional goal

Slovenia defender David Brekalo has paid tribute to Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane scored in yesterday's 1-1 draw with Euro opponents Slovakia.

At the final whistle, Orlando City defender Brekalo was full of praise for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest four years ago at the previous Euros.

He told Bold: "I don't know how many other players would be able to do what he has done.

"He is an exceptional player and it is wonderful that he still has the will to come back and play at the highest level. Credit to him because he is amazing."

Teammate Thomas Delaney also said: "It's a lovely story. I also remember the first game back in the Parken with Christian, which was also a great thing, and in Amsterdam for that matter. He has a way of stepping up on his big days."

