Germany midfielder Kroos: I don't expect Friday to be my last game

Germany midfielder Kroos: I don't expect Friday to be my last game

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is confident Friday won't be his last game.

The departing Real Madrid midfielder will retire after Germany's Euros quarterfinal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of Friday's tie with Spain, Kroos said: "I will miss this less than soccer. I am not nostalgic. I don't expect Friday to be my last game.

"There were many doubts before the tournament. We have reached a certain minimum objective. Regardless of what happens next, there will no longer be talk of a subsequent catastrophe. However, we have set ourselves the goal of winning the tournament.

"This is exactly where we wanted to go. But your own motivation is still to make great progress.

"I am aware that I will not play soccer again after the tournament. But it is different to experience it then. But I'm not afraid of it."