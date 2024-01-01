Real Madrid Double winner Joselu: No-one could see me getting here while with Stoke!

Joselu will join Al Gharafa after the Euros and was speaking ahead of Friday's Euros quarterfinal against Germany.
He said of his time with Stoke City: “We were ninth that year, I wanted to find out more. Being a good person takes you to moments like that.
"When I was at the Stoke I don't think anyone thought I could be at Real Madrid. I have never stopped dreaming and thinking that I could come. I am fulfilling the biggest dream which is to win with them.
"At the moment I now I enjoy every day. It is not easy to get to Madrid at 33 and get what we have achieved and not be in a Euro Cup either. I have had moments that have not been entirely as if I had been in Madrid for 10 years, but everything comes.
"I am happy with everything I have learned and it has led me to be here. The path is not easy. I wish I had been 10 years at Real Madrid, which is where I have enjoyed the most. I have enjoyed every moment in the countries that I have played and it has helped me to be here today."