Germany coach Nagelsmann: Kroos needed convincing to come back

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann admits Toni Kroos took some persuading to be part of their Euros squad.

Kroos has retired from Real Madrid and will do the same internationally once Germany's campaign is over.

Nagelsmann said: “Toni is important for us, you can give him the ball at any time.

"He’s an important player for everyone, but especially for the youngsters in the squad.

“It was difficult to convince him to come back. He told me he would only return if he felt we could win something. And then he said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.”