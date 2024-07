Germany coach Nagelsmann: Musiala just a brilliant footballer

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann admits he's happy working with Jamal Musiala.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been impressive for Germany at the Euros.

Nagelsmann stated: "I want Musiala to continue playing in this magical way.

"It's like he's playing on a small grass field somewhere... He's going to play like it's football with his friends.

"He shouldn't think about the pressure, he's just a brilliant footballer."