France star Mbappe: This mask is horrible
France star Kylian Mbappe admits he's struggling with wearing a mask.

The Real Madrid signing, who is recovering from a broken nose, will again wear the mask in tonight's Euros round of 16 clash with Belgium.

Mbappe said: "I didn't think it would be, but playing with a mask is absolutely horrible.

"I have changed (the mask) because every time there was something that wasn't right.

"It is really difficult. It limits your vision and the sweat gets blocked up so you have to take it off to let it run away.

"As soon as I can take it off I will do, but I don't have a choice. That is how my tournament is going to be. I can only play like that.

"It is really annoying, but I have to just say thanks to the mask."

