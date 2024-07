France ace Mbappe: We're into Euro semis thanks to Mike

France ace Kylian Mbappe hailed Mike Maignan after their shootout victory over Portugal.

France are into the Euros semifinal against Spain with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan performance crucial.

Real Madrid signing Mbappe said afterwards: "It is frightening.

"I don’t have the exact explanation, but when Joao Felix shoots the post it is because he thinks he has a goalkeeper in front of him who will save it.

"We had some success, but a large part of it goes to Mike.”