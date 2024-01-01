Dutch fans to dominate England Euros semi

Netherlands have been given an early advantage as they prepare for a Euro 2024 semi final with England.

The last four is set for this week, with the winner of that clash playing either Spain or France.

Now it appears, according to The Times, that Netherlands will get half of the ticket allocation for Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

The stadium’s famous south stand, where Dortmund fans create a “yellow wall,” will have Netherlands supporters.

England fans will have their chances to claim tickets, but they will be in all different sections of the ground.

As a result, the Dutch may have a chance to create a fantastic atmosphere at the game.