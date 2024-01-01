Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Dutch fans to dominate England Euros semi

Dutch fans to dominate England Euros semi
Dutch fans to dominate England Euros semi
Dutch fans to dominate England Euros semiAction Plus
Netherlands have been given an early advantage as they prepare for a Euro 2024 semi final with England.

The last four is set for this week, with the winner of that clash playing either Spain or France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now it appears, according to The Times, that Netherlands will get half of the ticket allocation for Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

The stadium’s famous south stand, where Dortmund fans create a “yellow wall,” will have Netherlands supporters.

England fans will have their chances to claim tickets, but they will be in all different sections of the ground.

As a result, the Dutch may have a chance to create a fantastic atmosphere at the game.

Mentions
EuroPremier LeagueEredivisie
Related Articles
Serbia ace Tadic: Ten Hag the best coach I've ever had
England captain Kane: Saka outstanding for 120 minutes
England coach Southgate frustrated with team leaks