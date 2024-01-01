England coach Southgate frustrated with team leaks

England coach Gareth Southgate admits he has concerns about team leaks.

Ahead of their Euros semifinal against Holland, Southgate concedes there is an issue about his planning reaching the press.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We do a lot of things. As I said, we’ve won three out of four and a lot of our processes have been shared,” Southgate said after England advanced to the semi-final.

“Our tactical plan for the game was also shared three days before.

"We live in an amazing world where it’s so difficult for us because any element of surprise you might have with the opponent is gone three days before. It’s quite incredible really.”