Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

England coach Southgate frustrated with team leaks

England coach Southgate frustrated with team leaks
England coach Southgate frustrated with team leaks
England coach Southgate frustrated with team leaksAction Plus
England coach Gareth Southgate admits he has concerns about team leaks.

Ahead of their Euros semifinal against Holland, Southgate concedes there is an issue about his planning reaching the press.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We do a lot of things. As I said, we’ve won three out of four and a lot of our processes have been shared,” Southgate said after England advanced to the semi-final.

“Our tactical plan for the game was also shared three days before.

"We live in an amazing world where it’s so difficult for us because any element of surprise you might have with the opponent is gone three days before. It’s quite incredible really.”

Mentions
EuroPremier League
Related Articles
Arsenal attacker Saka: I embrace pressure
Chelsea fullback Cucurella reflects ahead of Euros semi: Nobody has given me anything
Southgate: England have had an easy Euros...?