Crystal Palace winger Eze on Euros: I'm hugely blessed to be here

Crystal Palace winger Ebere Eze admits he's still pinching himself about being part of England's Euros squad.

Eze is taking part in his first senior international tournament.

“It was definitely like a proud moment for me and my family,” Eze said. “It’s something that you've been dreaming of as a young boy, so for it to happen…

“Of course, we didn't win, which would have made it even more incredible. But to be in that position and to get the opportunity… hugely blessed, man.

“I think the experience for all of us, when you get the call for the first time, it's a realisation of your dream as a kid,” he remembered.

“To think that all the work that you've been putting in has paid off and you've now achieved something that you've been thinking about and working towards is a very proud moment.

“As soon as you tell your family, everyone's just gone. (You) think about the past, look where you've come from, remember this, remember that, and now you're in this position.

“Huge blessing, hugely grateful, no doubt about it.”