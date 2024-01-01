Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton willing to be England's 'new Phillips'

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton says he's ready to step up for England.

There has been calls for England to shake up their midfield ahead of their Euros group game against Slovenia.

Wharton could be called in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold as Declan Rice's partner and he said: "I have got belief that no matter who, where, when I play football that I can affect a game so you have to think like that.

"If I think I can’t handle this, then what am I doing here? The way I look at it now, I believe I can affect any game I play in so I am just making sure I am ready if I am called upon to help."

England coach Gareth Southgate has stated they've missed Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in Germany.

Wharton also said: "You look at the last Euros and Kalvin was one of the best players for England and we got to the final.

"If there was someone like that playing at this tournament, you'd be saying the same thing I think.

"It's difficult to say because I've not seen too much of him the last couple of seasons. But there's probably similarities in where we play and certain attributes, but there's obviously going to be things he's better than me at and I'm better than him at."