Cook says he is trying to "force himself" into the England side whilst at Bournemouth

Bournemouth star Lewis Cook felt he could have helped England at Euro 2024.

The midfielder did not get a call up by manager Gareth Southgate for the tournament in Germany.

As the Three Lions lost in the final, Cook watched on and wondered about what may have been.

Cook told the Daily Echo: “Yes, I think so.

“I think I’ve said before, if you’re an English player in the Premier League, the aim should be to play for the national team, because you’re in one of the best leagues in the world and if you’re performing at a level, maybe there’s a chance.

“But the depth in the England squad in general is ridiculous, so you’ve just got to try and work your hardest to force your way into the team.

“That’s what everyone should be trying to do.”