Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
PSG had Yoro concerns ahead of Man Utd move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters

Cook says he is trying to "force himself" into the England side whilst at Bournemouth

Cook says he is trying to "force himself" into the England side whilst at Bournemouth
Cook says he is trying to "force himself" into the England side whilst at Bournemouth
Cook says he is trying to "force himself" into the England side whilst at BournemouthAction Plus
Bournemouth star Lewis Cook felt he could have helped England at Euro 2024.

The midfielder did not get a call up by manager Gareth Southgate for the tournament in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As the Three Lions lost in the final, Cook watched on and wondered about what may have been.

Cook told the Daily Echo: “Yes, I think so.

“I think I’ve said before, if you’re an English player in the Premier League, the aim should be to play for the national team, because you’re in one of the best leagues in the world and if you’re performing at a level, maybe there’s a chance.

“But the depth in the England squad in general is ridiculous, so you’ve just got to try and work your hardest to force your way into the team.

“That’s what everyone should be trying to do.”

Mentions
EuroCook LewisEnglandBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Bournemouth's Cook hails new signing as a "handful"
Souness labels Mainoo as "naive" after "not understanding his position" in Euros final
Facing Wrexham and Arsenal will be "fun" say Bournemouth's Cook