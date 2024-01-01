Clarke: Scotland 'feel good' facing Hungary

Scotland coach Steve Clarke says his players are upbeat facing Hungary on Sunday.

The Scots need victory to reach the Euros final 16.

"We feel good," said Clarke. "We thought it might come down to needing to get something from the last game. That's the stage we are at now. We've been in this position before. Hopefully, when we get to the last game, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating. That's what we are aiming for.

"It's nothing except the three points for us — that's all we are thinking about.

"We've had good training sessions and a lot of recovery, a lot of rest. When the players cross the white line they have to put that into practice on the pitch and hopefully you will see the results at the end.

"When you look at their record over the last few years, Hungary have been building towards this.

"They are a good team. They are well organised, have good discipline without the ball and are a threat when they do have the ball.

"We expect a difficult game and I'm sure the Hungarians are also expecting a difficult game from us. It's two similar teams with two similar systems."