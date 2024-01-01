Chelsea wing-back Cucurella happy with personal form facing Euros

Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella says he's reached the Euros with Spain in career best form.

Cucurella is delighted with the way he's playing as he prepares for Spain's Euros kickoff.

"Changing my role has been nice," he told chelseafc.com. "I try to do whatever I can to help the side and if I play in more positions and it helps the team, I'm happy because I have more possibilities to play.

"I think first in the first part of the season, I played right back as well and as always, I’ll try to do my best to help the team and to win the game. Whenever I’m on the pitch, I'm happy to help out but for sure I like to play this position (inverted left-back).

"I’m confident to go away with the national side. Coming into the tournament, I think I have been playing very well.

"I think this is my best form since coming to Chelsea. I think last season was a little tough and the start of the season a little bit as well.

"Then I had the injury and I had to stop playing for a few months. After the injury, I feel very good. I feel I have played at a good level and I'm happy to show the qualities I have because, sometimes it has been difficult."