Athletic Bilbao defender Vivian: Morata finishes Spain games almost in tears
Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian is full of praise for Spain captain Alvaro Morata.

The Atletico Madrid striker has been open about how he has been hurt by the way he is treated by local fans and the press during Spain's run to the Euros final.

For La Roja teammate Vivian, Morata has been outstanding as the squad's captain, stating: "Having Álvaro is lucky, a privilege. We couldn't be more grateful. The way he defends is his way of living day to day.

"You couldn't be more committed. He finishes the games almost in tears because he has so much desire for everything to go well, which he shows on the field.

"Our forward is our first defender and that speaks highly of him."

On facing England in the final, Vivian also said: "We feel like winners every day, but not winners of the Euro Cup. We prepare each match like a final. We visualise ourselves working and doing what we have been doing."

