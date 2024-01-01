Spain captain Morata delighted with Euros victory over Italy

Tribal Football
Spain captain Alvaro Morata was delighted with their Euros victory over Italy.

Morata struck the only goal of the tie as Spain won 1-0 and qualified for the round of 16.

The Atletico Madrid striker later said:  "I think we played a great game, the result was not as it could have been but you have one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"We are happy because it was an important victory for us, we need to rest and think about the next one with Albania."

He added, "Italy is always Italy, I can't say anything because maybe we'll meet later. I think Italy doesn't want to play against Spain but we also prefer others because you have high-level players."

