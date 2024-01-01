Arsenal on verge of signing Italian defender as agreement on salary is reached

Tribal Football
Arsenal on verge of signing Italian defender as agreement on salary is reachedAction Plus
Arsenal are close to securing the signature of Italian star Riccardo Calafiori who will sign a five-year contract.

The central defender, who impressed at Euro 2024, is set to move from Bologna.

Per Nicolo Schira, there are still terms to be discussed between the clubs before the transfer can be finalized.

However, Calafiori has given Arsenal his total agreement on the salary being offered.

He is ready to transfer and is waiting for the go ahead to travel to London for a medical.

Bologna is likely to include a sell-on clause in the agreement, should Arsenal sell Calafiori in the future.

