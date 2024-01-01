Arsenal attacker Saka shuts down England left-back talk

Tribal Football
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has ruled out playing at left-back for England.

With the position proving a sore point for England at the Euros, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested Saka could be fielded there.

But the player in question says: "Of course I love Ian Wright, he has said so many great things about me.

"But I don't think playing me out of position is the solution.

"But at the end of the day, we can talk about it, but it's in Gareth's (Southgate, coach) hands and we all have to trust what he chooses on the day."

