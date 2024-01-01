Ally McCoist exclusive: Scotland players need belief; they're so close now

After 36 minutes Ally McCoist put the ball in the net which proved to be the only goal of the game against Switzerland. Sadly, for the Scots, we’re not talking about 2024 but 1996 and that is the last time Scotland won a match at a major tournament. Ally McCoist didn’t receive a late call up for the renewal of the rivalry against the Swiss, though.

“I'm hoping Scott McTominay or one of these guys is the next guy to score a winner in a European Championship game for Scotland. Please, please, please let it happen,” McCoist tells Tribalfootball from his quarters in Germany where he is following the Scottish team closely.

Advertisement Advertisement

He did right in naming McTominay as he got Scotland on the board in this tournament, it could perhaps prove useful in the build-up the decisive game against Hungary to look back on that 1996 Euros. Scotland went into the final game back then having failed to both win and score in the first two matches, so they had to chase a result.

“Believe it or not, we had a good team back in 1996. We got beaten 2-0 against England, but were actually very unlucky. We were the better team in the first half, and obviously we missed the penalty at 1-0. We got a good draw against the Netherlands. The difference to now is we probably had a little bit more belief but that's the one thing that the Scotland lads at this moment in time will have to have.

“They're going to have to get back to where they believe in themselves, forget about Friday, move on. They've got to look at each other in the dressing room, and believe in each other, and believe in themselves. Just go out and put on a level of performance that we know they are capable of,” says McCoist who, ever the optimist, was left as stunned by the poor performance against Germany as the next man.

“It was terrible, like watching a car crash unfold in front of my very eyes. As good as the boys were in qualifying against Spain and Norway, as poor were they on Friday. But that's why I'm hopeful; it can only get better,” and better it got against Switzerland who still haven’t won two games on the bounce at a European Championship.

With one point to their account, Scotland now have to chase a win against Hungary as a point most likely won’t do after the heavy defeat in the opening game, and talkSPORT host is hoping his fellow countrymen have it in them to be brave.

“Scotland will have to take risks, and by that, I mean they're going to have to take responsibility at the back, at times go man for man. We're going to have to push players forward. You don't have to go crazy, but it's well documented we need to get something from the game.

“Scotland will have to come out all guns blazing, but with an element of caution. You can't just run about and not have any organisation or any shape. But look at Georgia, look at Austria against France, Romania as well. They all put in a very good level of performance with an organised aggression within their side. And that's the kind of level of performance we're looking for.”

Scotland have taken part in 11 International tournaments and 11 times they’ve failed to move past the group stage. A simply astonishing bit of stat from a country which has produced footballers like Denis Law, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Billy Bremner.

“It’s unbelievable! Look at the teams in 1978 and 1982, brilliant footballers, but couldn't get beyond the group. It's a mystery, it really is. We always travel with an optimism and a belief, but sadly, it hasn't come to fruition. Up until this time. It's still possible with this team.”

- Ally McCoist was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of talkSPORT BET