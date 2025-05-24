Willem II reach play-off final after beating Dordrecht

Willem II survived a two-leg thriller against FC Dordrecht after knocking the Keuken Kampioen Divisie side out on penalties following 120 entertaining minutes.

Willem II lost the first leg in Dordrecht 2-1 and knew a win with a two-goal margin would see them advance to the play-off final against Telstar, but winning was a big challenge for a Willem II side which hadn't won a single game in 2025.

The home side opened mightily strong when Tommy St. Jago shocked the Koning Willem II Stadion with a world-class effort from distance, blasting the ball in the top right corner.

Jens Mathijsen, son of former Netherlands international and HSV defender Joris Mathijsen, virtually put Willem II in the play-off final with a scruffy goal in the seventh minute, causing the home crowd to erupt.

The lead wouldn't last long, however, as Jaden Slory's skilful finish in the 15th minute brought Dordrecht back within one.

A scintillating first half saw either side create a handful more chances, but without much success until the 43rd minute, when Boris Lambert gave Willem II the sacred two-goal lead back from a free-kick.

A more lacklustre second half was saved in the 80th minute when Feyenoord loanee Jayson Ezeb, who'd only played 60 minutes all season, headed FC Dordrecht to 3-2 and the game into extra time.

A tense moment for the home crowd soon followed when goal scorer St. Jago and goalkeeper Thomas Didillon-Hodl weren't on the same page. The former nearly headed the ball into his own goal, but the French stopper narrowly stopped the ball from going in.

120 minutes weren't enough for either side to decide the game, meaning penalties were necessary to decide a second finalist for the play-offs. Eight perfect penalties opened the shootout before Brazilian midfielder Igor hit the post with the ninth spot-kick, putting Willem II on match point. Captain Jesse Bosch saw Bissau-Guinean goalkeeper Celton Biai pick the right corner but come up just short, and won his side the game.

Willem II will have to overcome surprise package Telstar in the play-off finals, which start with an away game in Velsen-Zuid on Thursday and end with the second leg in Tilburg on Sunday.

