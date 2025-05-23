Tribal Football
PSV agree goalkeeper swap for Sparta's Nick Olij

Paul Winters
Nick Olij will reportedly join PSV soon
Nick Olij will reportedly join PSV soonMarcel van Dorst / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Sparta Rotterdam and Eredivisie champions PSV have reportedly agreed on a transfer for goalkeeper Nick Olij.

29-year-old Olij will succeed Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez, who will likely leave PSV upon the expiry of his contract. Olij moved to Sparta in 2022 following three years at NAC Breda and has been a star in Rotterdam, earning multiple selections in the Netherlands squad as a result.

Nick Olij scored an average rating of 6.8 in the Eredivisie this season
Nick Olij scored an average rating of 6.8 in the Eredivisie this seasonFlashscore, ANP, ANP / Alamy / Profimedia

According to several reports, Olij has reached a personal agreement with PSV after Joel Drommel, PSV's reserve goalkeeper, was told he would not be the starter in Eindhoven. Instead, Drommel will likely be used in a swap deal with Sparta.

Olij was linked with moves to Ajax and Feyenoord in the years prior, but never saw a transfer take place. The 29-year-old Dutchman reportedly has a release clause of €2 million in his Sparta contract, which PSV will likely activate.

