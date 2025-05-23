Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
SHOCKER: Man Utd choose to put up for sale EVERY player as finances hit desperate state
Liverpool boss Slot details thoughts on Alexander-Arnold exit; responds to Deco's Diaz claims

Klaassen reportedly agrees to two-year Ajax extension

Paul Winters
Davy Klaassen will reportedly extend his Ajax contract with two years
Davy Klaassen will reportedly extend his Ajax contract with two yearsMarcel van Dorst / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Davy Klaassen will stay at Ajax after reportedly agreeing to a two-year extension of his contract.

Voetbal International reported the news on Thursday evening. 41-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer will reportedly also extend his contract and continue as the club's second-choice stopper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Klaassen rejoined Ajax for a second time in 2024, signing a one-year contract in September after his contract at Serie A champions Inter had expired.

The midfielder had played 321 matches for the club in his two earlier periods between 2011 and 2017, and 2020 and 2023. After arriving as a free agent last summer, Klaassen played 35 games across all competitions, scored eight goals, gave two assists, and was nominated for the Player of the Year award by the Eredivisie.

His 356th game for Ajax, last Sunday's Eredivisie match against FC Twente, placed him in the top 10 for all-time games played, equaling the legendary Piet Schrijvers' total.

Mentions
EredivisieKlaassen DavyAjax
Related Articles
Former Man Utd boss Ten Hag ready to become Bayer Leverkusen head coach despite Ajax links
Ajax director confirms contact with Erik ten Hag after Farioli departure
Video: Wout Weghorst SMACKS camera after Ajax title collapse