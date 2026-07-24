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Roma target Oscar Bobb just six months after leaving Man City for Fulham

Roma target Oscar Bobb just six months after leaving Man City for Fulham
Roma target Oscar Bobb just six months after leaving Man City for FulhamMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Roma have reportedly turned to Oscar Bobb in their hunt for a new winger, just six months have he left Man City to join Fulham.

The Serie A side remain on the lookout for a new winger having missed out on Crysencio Summerville, who turned them down in favour of a move to Al Hilal.

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According to Retesport, Bobb, 23, is the latest name on their shortlist with Roma viewing him as a cheaper alternative to Norway teammate Antonio Nusa.

Bobb only joined Fulham from Man City for a fee of £27 million in January but has failed to register a single goal or assist in his 16 games.

The report adds that Bobb’s representatives have a strong relationship with Roma, so they’re confident a deal could be done quickly.

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Serie AOscar BobbAS RomaManchester CityFulhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers