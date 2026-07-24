Roma target Oscar Bobb just six months after leaving Man City for Fulham

Roma have reportedly turned to Oscar Bobb in their hunt for a new winger, just six months have he left Man City to join Fulham.

The Serie A side remain on the lookout for a new winger having missed out on Crysencio Summerville, who turned them down in favour of a move to Al Hilal.

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According to Retesport, Bobb, 23, is the latest name on their shortlist with Roma viewing him as a cheaper alternative to Norway teammate Antonio Nusa.

Bobb only joined Fulham from Man City for a fee of £27 million in January but has failed to register a single goal or assist in his 16 games.

The report adds that Bobb’s representatives have a strong relationship with Roma, so they’re confident a deal could be done quickly.