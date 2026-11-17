PSV have reportedly submitted an opening offer for wantaway Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, according to reports.

De Bruyne is allowed to leave Napoli after a year and a half at the club, with the Belgian reportedly struggling to settle in and being involved in a bust-up with teammates.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eredivisie champions PSV made their interest in De Bruyne known and engaged in top-level talks last week. According to Dutch and Belgian outlets, including De Telegraaf and Het Laatste Nieuws, PSV have now submitted an opening bid, with the former reporting a €2 million offer.

Kevin De Bruyne's recent statistics Flashscore

Napoli reportedly desire a higher offer for De Bruyne, whose contract expires in June 2027. De Bruyne is intent on moving to PSV, with the midfielder looking to live in his native Belgium. The Naples club are rumoured to be looking at PSV's Sven Mijnans to replace De Bruyne if he leaves.

The 128-time Belgium international arrived at Napoli in the summer of 2025 and has scored 9 goals and assisted a further 6 in 36 appearances across all competitions.