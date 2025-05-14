PSV break records, go top with win over Heracles

PSV toppled Heracles Almelo in dominating fashion as the reigning champions beat the visitors 4-1 in a record-breaking match.

PSV closed the gap to Ajax to one point by beating Feyenoord 3-2 on Sunday, but know that only a new slip-up from their rivals could give them a shot at winning the Eredivisie title this week.

With just one change in the starting XI - Ismael Saibari replaced Guus Til in midfield - PSV wasted little time against 12th-placed Heracles, opening the scoring 18 minutes into the game when Malik Tillman saw his shot get deflected by Damon Mirani and end up in Fabian de Keijzer's goal.

Ismael Saibari then struck gold with a first-half double, scoring by curling the ball past De Keijzer and following it up with an easy finish after a smooth PSV attack.

Tillman then made it 4-0 for PSV in the 40th minute after putting a powerful effort from distance in the top corner.

It was a record-breaking first half for PSV in which the Eindhoven side surpassed the 100-goal mark in the Eredivisie for the second-straight year. Tillman and Saibari's doubles also meant both players got to 10 league goals, making this year's PSV side the first in Eredivisie history with six different players in the squad who scored at least 10 goals in one season.

As PSV kept peppering De Keijzer's goal, Heracles got one back in the 75th minute when Mario Engels calmly finished a rare Heracles chance.

The biggest roar of the evening came after full-time when news came through that FC Groningen scored a 100th-minute equaliser against Ajax, which gave PSV the lead heading into the final weekend of the Eredivisie season. A win away at Sparta Rotterdam will seal a second-straight title for the Eindhoven side.

